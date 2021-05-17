The State Bank of India has extended the last date to apply for the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) posts to Thursday, 20 May.

The State Bank of India has extended the last date to apply for the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) posts to Thursday, 20 May. Previously, the last date to apply for SBI Clerk recruitment 2021 was today (Monday, 17 May). The online application process started on 27 April. Aspirants can visit the official website, sbi.co.in, to apply.

Here are the steps that interested candidates can follow to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://sbi.co.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘Current Openings’

Step 4: Click on 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)'

Step 5: A menu will open. Click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 6: On the new page, click on ‘New Registration’

Step 7: Enter all the required details to register

Step 8: Once registered, fill in the application form and pay the fees

Step 9: Download the filled SBI Junior Associates recruitment 2021 application form

Step 10: Take a printout and save it for future reference

SBI Clerk/ Junior Associate Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Event Date Start of Online Application April 27, 2021 Last date to fill online application, pay fees May 20, 2021 Last date to print filled application form June 1, 2021 Date of Preliminary Exam (Tentative) June 2021 Date of Final Exam 2021 July 31, 2021

The application fee for candidates in the General, EWS, and OBC categories is Rs 750. Aspirants from SC, ST, PWD, XS, and DXS categories need not pay any fees.

Graduates in the age group of 20 to 28 are eligible to apply for the examination. The cut off date for calculating age is April 1, 2021. Please note, age relaxation for the reserved category as per government rules is applicable. The preliminary exam will be held in June while the date for the main exam is 31 July.