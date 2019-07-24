SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019: State Bank of India announces Preliminary Examination result; candidates can check sbi.co.in for scores

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 | State bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Clerk Preliminary exam result for 8653 posts of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical Cardre. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official site of the bank at sbi.co.in. Alternatively, students can also visit the direct link to check and download their result.

Steps to check the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website — sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link for SBI Preliminary Exam 2019

Step 3: Enter the required details to log in, like roll number, name, etc.

Step 4: View results as displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download results and take a printout for future reference

The SBI Preliminary Examination was conducted from 22 June to 23 June, 2019 in online mode, across the country.

Here are some expected cut-offs predicted on the basis of previous years' scores, out of 100 marks:

General — 60 to 65 marks

EWS (Economically Backward Class) — 55 to 65 marks

OBC (Other Backward Class) — 53 to 63 marks

SC — 48 to 58 marks

ST — 42 to 52 marks

Please note, only the candidates who have passed the preliminary exam will be eligible to give the SBI Clerk Main 2019 exam, which is scheduled to be on 10 August, 2019. The SBI Clerk main exam admit card is also expected to be released by the end of July.