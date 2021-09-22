Applicants who have cleared the preliminary exam will now have to appear for the Mains exam, admits cards for which are available on the official website as well

The results for the clerk or junior associate preliminary recruitment exam 2021 have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates, who appeared for the SBI prelims, can now check their scorecards by visiting the official website, sbi.co.in. Meanwhile, the admit cards for the SBI Clerk Main Exam are out too on the website.

Applicants who have cleared the preliminary examination will now be called for the Mains exam. To get hired, candidates shortlisted after the Main exam will have to clear the interview and document verification rounds as well.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check SBI Clerk prelims result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Careers' tab and then click on the 'Current Openings' link

Step 3: As the new page opens, tap on the 'SBI clerk prelims result 2021' link

Step 4: Enter your registration number or roll number with date of birth

Step 5: Key-in captcha code and submit the details

Step 6: Your SBI Clerk prelims result will appear on the screen. Check your marks

Here's the direct link: https://bank.sbi/web/careers/crpd/clk-phase-1-2021

Since a large number of applicants had appeared for prelims, several students have been complaining that the official SBI portal is not loading.

Through this recruitment drive, the bank aims at filling around 5,000 regular and 237 backlog vacancies. Selected candidates will join SBI as a junior associate (clerical level post).

The appointed individuals will be on probation for six months. In order to be confirmed, the new joiners will be required to complete e-lessons prescribed by SBI during the probation period.