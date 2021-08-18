SBI Clerk Prelim Exam 2021: Admit Card released at sbi.co.in; check direct link here

In May, SBI had postponed the Clerk preliminary examination. which was scheduled to be held in June, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Preliminary 2021 admit cards for the post of Junior Associates have been released. Candidates appearing for the preliminary exam can access their hall tickets from the official website of SBI on https://sbi.co.in/.

Applicants should note that the hall tickets for Junior Associates is made available from 17 to 29 August. While the examination is expected to be held from 25 August onwards.

Currently, the admit cards have been released in four cities which are Agartala, Nashik, Shillong, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra. So, applicants who have earlier applied from these regions for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and sales) can download their hall tickets.

Check simple steps to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI at https://sbi.co.in/

Step 2: Search and click on SBI Clerk Preliminary Admit Card 2021 link that is made available on the home page

Step 3: Applicants will have to enter their login details and click on submit

Step 4: Soon after submitting all details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Before downloading the hall ticket, kindly check it

Step 6: Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need or reference

Check the direct link here:

For the unversed, the exam will be held for 100 marks. It will be an objective-type question, which will consist of questions from numerical ability, reasoning, and the English language. Also, this test will be for a one-hour duration.

For more details and updates on the exam or admit card, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official site https://sbi.co.in/.