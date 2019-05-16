SBI Clerk Pre Exam Admit Card 2019: State Bank Of India releases pre-exam call letter on sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Pre Exam Admit Card 2019 | The State Bank of India(SBI) has released the preliminary exam admit card or call letter for SBI Clerk (Junior Associates -Customer Support & Sales) exam on 15 May. Candidates who applied for the vacancies can download their admit cards on SBI official website - sbi.co.in.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the call letter download page for SBI Clerk 2019 recruitment.

The 2019 SBI Pre-Exam Training admit card is a document or entry ticket granted to candidates belonging from SC/ST and other religious minorities. The admit card enables candidates to prepare for the SBI main examination before the final selection. The exact date and center where the training will be conducted will be mentioned on the call letter.

Steps to download SBI Clerk Pre-Examination training admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in.'s career page

Step 2: Click on the advertisement link that reads SBI 2019 JA recruitment.

Step 3: A link for downloading JA pre-exam training call letter will be visible. Click on it.

Step 4: A new page will ask candidates to log-in with their relevant details.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the call letter can be accessed which needs to be printed out

The State Bank of India had released the SBI JA recruitment 2019 notification on 12 April and the application process ended on 3 May. SBI conducts JA recruitment drive to fill 8,653 posts of Junior Associates in the organisation.

