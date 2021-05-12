The admit card will be available to download till May 23, the candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for Pharmacist post exam in the Clerical Cadre. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 10 to 21 May by visiting the official website sbi.co.in. In total, there are 67 positions available. The selection will be done through a written test and interview. The written test is scheduled for 23 May.

Applicants can follow these steps to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website: https://sbi.co.in/

2. Check the ‘Careers’ section present on the top right-hand corner of the website

3. Check the ‘Latest Announcements’

4. Click on the dot number 8

5. Now, click on the admit card link

6. Enter registration or roll number and password or date of birth

7. The admit card will appear on the screen

8. Save a copy. Take a print out for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the hall ticket

Candidates should also keep these important instructions in mind:

1. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least 15 minutes before the exam timing

2. Venue and examination timing is mentioned on an individual’s admit card

3. All COVID protocols including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and sanitizing should be followed

4. Candidates are advised to sign on the call letter and affix their left thumb impression in the space provided in the presence of the invigilator in the examination hall

5. Applicants are required to bring their own stamp pad for affixing the thumb impression. The call letter along with the photocopy of photo identity proof should be put in the designated drop box at the end of the examination in the examination hall

6. Calculators, cell phones, books, slide rulers, notebooks, or written notes will not be allowed inside the examination hall

7. At the venue, a candidate will be registered through photo capture and IRIS scan. Photo captured will be matched with the photo on the admit card