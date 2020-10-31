SBI Clerk Main Exam 2020: Paper-I cut-off expected to be above 97, reports say exam moderate to difficult

The exam include four sections, English, General Awareness, Quantitative, and Reasoning Section. Candidates get a total of 2 hours 40 minutes to write the exam

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerks Mains 2020 exam is being conducted today (31 October). The first shift exam was held from 10 am to 12:40 pm, while the second shift started at 2 pm and will be on till 5:40 pm.

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam include four sections - English, General Awareness, Quantitative, and Reasoning Section. Candidates get a total of 2 hours 40 minutes to write the exam.

According to a report by The Times of India, SBI Clerk Mains exam 2020 Paper-I quantitative aptitude section was difficult, while the reasoning ability and computer aptitude section was moderate.

The English ability section was also moderate in difficulty level. Overall the paper was moderate to difficult, the report said.

A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates were able to answer around 115 to 125 question out of the total 190 questions in the paper.

The exam was objective type and comprised of multiple choice questions (MCQs). For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

A report by Times Now said that questions in the quantitative aptitude section were lengthy and took a lot of time to solve. The English section had a lot of reading comprehension, while the general awareness section had most of the questions based on current affairs.

The report added that considering the difficulty level of the exam, the expected cut off for English language section is 23 to 28 marks, while for reasoning and computer aptitude it is 14 to 19 marks.

The expected cut off for quantitative aptitude section is 21-24 marks, while for general awareness section it is 32 to 37 marks. The overall cut off is expected to be 97 to 108 marks.