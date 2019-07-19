SBI Clerk exam result 2019: SBI likely to announce preliminary exam scores by July end on sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Result 2019 | State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI clerk prelims result by the last week of July, according to media reports. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the SBI official website – sbi.co.in to check and download their scores. Earlier, the clerk prelim exam results were reported to be announced today (Friday, 19 July).

SBI conducted the Clerk Preliminary exam online on 22 June and 23 June. The SBI Clerk Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on 10 August as per the official notification, reports NDTV.

Students must note that only the shortlisted candidates will be eligible to sit for the Main exam which will be computer based. The SBI Clerk Main exam admit card is also expected to be released by the end of July.

The SBI clerk recruitment process is divided into three stages-Preliminary exam, main exam and the interview round.

As per DNA, the Main exam will be of two-hour forty minutes exam and will consist of 190 questions carrying 200 marks.

The questions will be asked from sections including General English, General Financial/Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge.

Steps to check the SBI Clerk Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the SBI Clerk result link on the page.

Step 3: A login page will open.

Step 4: Login by entering your credentials in the provide fields.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of it for future use.

The above-mentioned steps to check and download the SBI Clerk Result 2019 have not been independently verified by Firstpost.