SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019: State Bank Of India releases admit card for prelim exams on sbi.co.in; here's how to download

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 | The State Bank of India(SBI) has released the admit card or call letter for SBI Clerk (Junior Associates -Customer Support & Sales) exam today (Thursday, 30 May). Candidates who successfully completed their registration process for recruitment can download their hall ticket from the SBI official website sbi.co.in.

Candidates would be able to download their call letters till 23 June, 2019. SBI had notified 8,653 vacancies in the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre post. The preliminary exam will be held in June. Admit cards for the preliminary exam will be issued online in the first week of June.

SBI admit card: How to download SBI Clerk prelims call letter:

Follow the step given here to download your SBI admit card for Clerk prelims exam:

Step 1: Go to SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: In the latest notification section, look for 'Recruitment of Junior Associates'.

Step 3: Click on the 'Download Preliminary exam Call letter' link (you will be directed to a third party link hosted by IBPS).

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: Submit and take a print out of your call letter.

After downloading the call letter make sure to check all the details mentioned.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be held in August. The bank will select candidates approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies for the main exam.