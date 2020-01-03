SBI Clerk 2020 notification: State Bank of India releases notification for recruitment of junior associates in clerical cadre on sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk 2020 Notification| State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for the recruitment of junior associates (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre on its official website – sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 registration process will begin on 3 January. The last date to register and fee payment for the post is 26 January. The preliminary examination for this post is likely to be conducted in the month of February or March, while the main examination will be held in the month of April, noted The Times of India.

How to apply for SBI Clerk 2020 Notification:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Career' tab

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment of junior associates customer support and sales’

Step 4: Candidates will have to fill the application form, upload the required scanned documents and pay the examination fee

Candidates are also adviced to download or save their respective application form for future purpose. As reported by The Indian Express, candidates selected in the written examination will be called for document verification followed by an interview, after which, final merit list will be released.

