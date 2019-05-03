SBI clerk 2019: Registration process to end today; check here for steps to apply at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk 2019 | The online application process for recruitment of State Band of India (SBI) Clerk 2019 examination will conclude today (3 May, 2019). Interested candidates can apply on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, there are 8,904 vacancies for the posts of SBI clerks. The preliminary examination for the post is scheduled to be held in June, 2019.

Interested candidates should be in the age limit of 20 to 28 years of age. Reserved category candidates will, however, get age relaxation according to government norms.

Steps to apply for SBI clerk 2019 examination:

Step 1: Log on to the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'career'

Step 3: Click on 'recruitment for junior associates'

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Create a login account by entering all necessary details

Step 6: Login using your registration number and password

Step 7: Fill in all the required information in the application form

Step 8: Click on submit

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification which is acknowledged by the central government are eligible to apply. They should also note that they can apply for vacancy only in one state. Aspirants having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.08.2019.

For General/OBC/EWS category candidates, the application fee is Rs 750 and for SC/ST/PWD/XS aspirants it is Rs 125.

