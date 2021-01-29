SBI CBO result 2020 for 3,850 vacancies declared: Steps to check your score on sbi.co.in

Candidates who have qualified the written test are shortlisted to appear for the interview round, the dates for which are yet to be announced

The State Bank of India declared the SBI CBO result 2020 on 28 January. Candidates who had appeared for the Circle Based Officer posts can check the result on the official website sbi.co.in.

According to a report in Times Now, the examination was conducted on 28 November across the country at various centres. Candidates who have qualified for the written test are shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The interview dates are yet to be announced by the bank.

Here's how to check the SBI CBO Result 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official site sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the SBI CBO result 2020 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open up where candidates can check the result.

Step 4: Candidates need to download the page and take a printout for future reference.

One can access the check the SBI CBO Result 2020 page directly by clicking here or visiting the URL (https://www.sbi.co.in/documents/77530/400725/280121-CBO-2020-RESULT-15+FORMAT+-+Amit.pdf/9f5d4aa2-4941-89d8-6ce7-c681f490b76f?t=1611834787921) on their web browser.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the selection will be made based on state-wise and category-wise merit list. The maximum marks for an interview will be 100 and candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview for their candidature to be considered for final selection.

The report added that a total of 3,850 candidates will be hired through the recruitment exam. On joining, selected candidates will be designated as circle-based officers and will be on probation for a period of six months. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 23,700 and Rs 42,020.