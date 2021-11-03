SBI Apprentices final result 2021 released at sbi.co.in; get direct link here

The exam for Apprentice posts was conducted online on 17 and 20 September. SBI has released the marks of candidates as well, along with the final result.

The final results for the Apprentice exam have been declared by The State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates, who had appeared for the SBI Apprentice exam, can now check the result on the official website - https://sbi.co.in/.

Step-wise procedure to check the result is as follows:

- Visit the official website, https://sbi.co.in/

- Go to the ‘Careers’ section and then open the ‘Latest Announcement’ tab

- Click on the link that reads, ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentice Act, Final result’

- Key in your details such as date of birth, registration number

- Check the result displayed on the screen and save a copy for future use

Direct link to check marks - https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/11154687/02112021_Apprentices-2020-RESULT-15+FORMAT.pdf/c24a3c9b-c9cc-26dc-5e9e-84278b694193?t=1635847101739

Applications for the engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentice Act, 1961 were invited for Indian citizens by the State Bank of India in July this year. The recruitment drive is being carried out for a total of 6,100 vacancies.

The final selection of a candidate depends on whether they have qualified the proficiency test of the selected local language. A candidate’s verification of documents and information given in the form is also mandatory for the final selection. A medical examination of shortlisted candidates will also be carried out.

The fulfillment of eligibility criteria mentioned during the time of registration is also mandatory to qualify the SBI apprentices exam.

However, a state-category-wise waitlist of candidates will be prepared. The list will be made for one year from the date of the engagement of apprentices or from the next engagement of apprentices, whichever comes earlier. The list of candidates will only be released once there is availability of seats.

