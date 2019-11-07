SBI Apprentice Result 2019 declared: Bank shortlists candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal; check list on sbi.co.in

SBI Apprentice Result 2019| State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of recruitment for the post of apprentice on its official website – sbi.co.in. In the final result, a total of 700 candidates were selected. Candidates were selected from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh through the SBI Apprentice exam which was held on 23 October.

All candidates had to appear for a 100 marks online exam which was held in both English and Hindi languages. The online test for SBI Apprentice exam included questions related to general awareness, financial awareness, english language, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude.

How to check SBI Apprentice Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the SBI official website – sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the tab 'Careers' on the right-hand side corner of the homepage

Step 3: Go to the 'Latest announcement' tab and click on the final result link under apprentice recruitment

Step 4: A PDF will roll numbers of all the selected candidates will open. Candidates can download or take a print out of the PDF for future reference

All the selected candidates are eligible for a stipend of 70 percent of semi-skilled labour wages or Rs 8,000 per month, as applicable in the respective states according to the Apprentices Act. The trainees, however, will not be eligible for any other allowances or benefits.

