SBI Apprentice recruitment 2020 application process begins at sbi.co.in; written exam in January 2021

Candidates applying for SBI apprentice recruitment should have completed graduation from a recognised university or institute by 31 October, 2020 and should be of a minimum age of 20 years

State Bank of India has released online notification for recruitment of 8,500 apprentices in various zones and eligible candidates can apply at sbi.co.in by 10 December.

Of the total 8,500 vacancies, 3,595 are for unreserved or general candidates, 1,388 for SC, 725 for ST, 1,948 for OBC and 844 for EWS candidates.

The selection process for SBI apprentice includes two rounds - online written test and local language test. The SBI Apprentice written exam is expected to be held in January 2021. The exact schedule including the date and time of the exam will be released later by the bank on its official website.

The minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years while the maximum age limit has been fixed at 28 years as on 31 October, 2020. There is relaxation in upper age limit, as per Government of India guidelines, for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

The written exam will have 25 questions each on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Each question will be of one mark and to answer each section, candidates will get 15 minutes time.

Shortlisted apprentices will get stipend of Rs 15,000 per month during first year, Rs 16,500 every month in the second year, and in the third year they will get Rs 19,000. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

Steps to apply for SBI Apprentice 2020:

Step 1: Go to SBI's official website - sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the Careers tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Under Latest Announcements, tap on the link that reads, "Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 Advertisement No: CRPD/APPR/2020-21/07."

Step 4: Click on new registration and fill all the required details, upload photo and signature, and make payment.

