SBI announces new toll-free customer care number; find the number here

Through the message, SBI said that the new customer care number would lead to better phone banking for users

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a new toll-free number for customers. People who have an SBI account can call the number 1800 1234 to avail a variety of banking services. The bank made this announcement on their social media handles, adding that the SBI Contact Centre will give customers “a wide range of services on the go”.

Call us toll-free on 1800 1234 and get a wide range of services on the go with SBI Contact Centre.

What are you waiting for? #SBI #SBIContactCentre #TollFree #PhoneBanking pic.twitter.com/OnuvNJUAyD — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 27, 2021

The number given by the public sector bank is a toll-free number, meaning users can call it without incurring any charges.

This is the latest news by the bank, which had recently introduced changes to its cash withdrawal policy from ATMs. To minimise the instances of bank fraud through ATMs, SBI has introduced an OTP-based cash withdrawal system.

The bank will provide its users with an OTP during the process of withdrawing cash from ATMs. The money can be withdrawn by the customer only after the process of verification is complete.

SBI had made the announcement of its OTP-based cash withdrawal system through its social media accounts, even posting a short video to help explain the process to customers.

The tweet by the bank said that the new system is its “vaccination against fraudsters”, adding that SBI’s priority is protecting its customers from bank fraud.

However, according to News18, this facility is only available if customers are withdrawing money from an SBI ATM only. This is because the OTP system of the bank had not been created in the National Financial Switch (NFS), according to the media outlet.

In 2020, SBI had introduced the OTP-based ATM transaction system for preventing bank fraud.

The SBI is the biggest commercial bank in India with regards to the amount of assets, branches, deposits, employees, and customers. It is also the biggest mortgage lender in India, with a home loan portfolio of over Rs 5 lakh crore and the auto loan book of Rs 75,937 crore till 31 December last year.

