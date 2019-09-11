Saying Om or cow is not regressive, says Narendra Modi in Mathura; PM interacts with garbage workers, tells people to shun single-use plastic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Wednesday to inaugurate several programmes related to livestock, tourism and road construction, said that the words "Om" and 'gaay' (cow) invoke fear among people.

"Iss desh ka durbhagya hai ki kuchh logo ke kaan par agar 'om' aur 'gaaye' shabd padhta hai to unke baal khade ho jate hain, unko lagta hai desh 16th shatabdi mein chala gaya, aisa gyaan, desh barbaad karne walo ne desh barbaad karne mein kuchh nahi chhoda hai. (It is unfortunate that in India there are some people who are gripped with fear when they hear the words 'om' or 'cow'. They think our nation has relegated to the 16th Century. These ideas are used by those who want to destroy our country)."

PM Modi in Mathura: Iss desh ka durbhagya hai ki kuchh logo ke kaan par agar 'om' aur 'gaaye' shabd padhta hai to unke baal khade ho jate hain, unko lagta hai desh 16th shatabdi mein chala gaya, aisa gyaan, desh barbaad karne walo ne desh barbaad karne mein kuchh nahi chhoda hai. pic.twitter.com/0imFNmxJU2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2019

The prime minister made these remarks while inaugurating the Swachhta Hi Seva programme where he asked people to shun single-use plastic, and said that the wanton use of plastic posed a hazard to the environment leading to the death of livestock and fish. Apart from interacting with garbage workers, the prime minister spoke on topics like terrorism and praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government for "fighting" against encephalitis outbreak in Uttar Pradesh.

"A century ago, Swami Vivekananda gave his historic speech at Chicago about world peace on 11th September. Unfortunately, the same day also witnessed 9/11 terrorist attack in US that shook the world. Today terrorism has become an ideology, which is not bound by national boundaries. This is a global problem. This has become a global threat whose deep roots are flourishing in our neighbourhood," Modi said.

The prime minister also met at least 25 garbage workers, who interacted with him wearing masks and gloves and responded to Modi's questions on garbage generated from households and the amount of plastic in them. The women were honoured for their work. The prime minister was also seen sitting with the women, who pick plastic from garbage, as he helped them sift through the waste.

Modi appealed to the citizens to self-help groups, civil society, individuals and others to join this mission of getting rid of single-use plastic by 2 October, 2019.

The prime minister also praised Adityanath for his efforts in curbing encephalitis outbreak in the state. "Yogi Adityanath fought all his life against Encephalitis and brought it to the attention of Parliament the country. However, few vested interest groups blamed his government for deaths of children due to it but Yogiji's spirit was not deterred and he continued his work."

Along with the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Programme, Modi also inaugurated the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), and the National Artificial Insemination Programme in Mathura on Wednesday. Adityanath and Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Giriraj Singh accompanied the prime minister. Mathura MP Hema Malini was also present.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays with a cow and its calf in Mathura. pic.twitter.com/SQD84mHcDb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2019

The NADCP is a program that aims to eradicate the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and brucellosis in livestock and the step is being taken to empower farmers, says the PMO.

"With 100 percent funding from the Central government, of Rs 12,652 crore for a period of five years till 2024, the programme aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against the FMD. The programme also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against the brucellosis disease," the report by PMO said.

The NADCP has two components — to control the diseases by 2025 and eradication of the same by 2030.