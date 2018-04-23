Save the Constitution Latest Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising cases of crime against Dalits and women in the country. Rahul said Dalits are angry with Modi because of his ideology. "You can worship Ambedkar with flowers but can never respect him. Each and every Dalit knows when he looks at Modi that Modi does not has place for Dalits, Supreme Court, or women in his heart," he said.
The Congress president launched his party's nationwide 'Save the Constitution' campaign on Monday at Delhi's Talkatora stadium. Seen as the party's effort to reach out to the community ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the campaign launch is expected to be attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, its senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushil Kumar Shinde among others.
The attendees are expected to take the message forward, holding similar campaigns in states to reach out to the community members, sources said. Rahul said that the every institution is corrupted under the Modi government. "Narendra Modi is afraid to speak on the floor of the Parliament. I dare him to face me for 15 minutes," Rahul said.
Accusing the BJP-RSS leadership of "systematically destroying" the Constitution, the Congress on Sunday party president Rahul Gandhi launched a nationwide "Save the Constitution" campaign on 23 April from Delhi's Talkatora stadium. "Rahul Gandhi ji will launch the campaign on April 23 at the Talkatora Stadium. Senior Congress leaders will join him," AICC Scheduled Caste Department Chairman Nitin Raut said in a statement.
He said that the party's scheduled caste leaders from block to national levels will participate in the programme and the campaign would go on for nearly a year till 14 April, 2019.
"The campaign would be taken up at the state-level by the party's respective SC departments to reach out to the common man at the village level," he said.
The Congress campaign comes at a time when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is holding "Gram Swaraj Abhiyan" across the country under which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked party MPs and MLAs to spend a night in Dalit-dominated villages.
The prime minister's direction to party leaders came after violent protests erupted in parts of the country after a Supreme Court order allegedly diluted the Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Raut said that the BJP and RSS leadership was systematically destroying the Indian Constitution to wreck the country's social fabric to enforce their pernicious Manuwadi social order that was contrary to what the Constitution had nurtured and protected.
"Ever since the RSS-supported BJP has come to power at the Centre, the Constitution has been under severe attack, in one form or the other, thereby denying the marginalised sections of society their constitutional rights," he said.
Raut said that the institutions such as the RBI, Supreme Court, Election Commission and erstwhile Planning Commission were all under threat.
"The RBI was sidelined while deciding on demonetisation. The Planning Commission was dismantled to establish NITI Aayog that has no accountability. The voice of four Supreme Court senior most judges has been silenced and the Election Commission made to wait for government's approval to announce election schedules," he said.
The Congress leader said that the BJP-RSS combine is set to dismantle the social security available for SCs, STs and other weaker sections.
"The RSS ideology attacks the basic structure of the Indian Constitution. This would be countered by the Congress," he said.
Saving the Constitution or saving dynasty: Amit Shah on Facebook
If there is one party that has destroyed the spirit of our Constitution, it is the Congress: Amit Shah
Attacking Rahul after the Congress chief attacked the Modi government for being intolerant towards "Dalits, SC and women", BJP chief Amit Shah slammed him and said that it was the Congress which has repeatedly insulted Dr BR Ambedkar. "Our institutions, which are an outcome of our Constitution today need to be saved from the onslaught of the Congress Party. The Congress Party has spared no institution and is attacking the Election Commission, Supreme Court, Army for petty political gains," Amit Shah tweeted out.
Vice-president wrongly rejected the motion to remove CJI: Rajeev Gowda, Congress
Those who try to intimidate you or inspire fear using their power are cowards: Sanjay Jha
Modi will have to answer questions on Rafale deal: Sanjay Jha, Congress
Speaking to CNN-News18, Congress leader Sanjay Jha said that Modi will have to answer questions on the Rafale deal to the people of India. "No political party is forever. No government is forever. All the issues including the Rafale deal will be investigated after 2019. Right now, we want to raise public awareness because ultimately it's the public of India who has been looted."
BJP interested in strengthening vigilante of BJP: Ghanshyam Tiwari, SP
"The question that every citizen of India is asking what is this government up to? Modi is only interested in empowering himself. Is there any institution that the government can say they have strengthened? The government is only interested in strengthening the vigilante elements of BJP," said Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari.
Narendra Modi is only interested in Narendra Modi, electoral victory: Rahul Gandhi
Congress will stand together to protect the interests of Dalits and other weaker sections: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's language is deplorable: Babul Supriyo
Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP leader Babul Supriyo said, "The more Rahul Gandhi talks, the more good it's for BJP. His language is deplorable. We don't need to destroy Congress. It's already on a downward spiral under his leadership."
'Even if you are against us, we will defend and support you,' says Rahul Gandhi
"A press person has asked me a question in MNREGA. I will answer it, ask this to PM Modi and you will be thrown out of the room. Even if you are against us, we will defend and support you," said Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the launch of save the Constitution campaign at Delhi's Talkatora stadium
The constitution is under threat from BJP; Congress will protect it: Rahul Gandhi
In his half-an-hour speech, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government is determined to destroy the Constitution of India with its policies.
"You ask us questions, you attack us, and we protect you. We protected the press. We will support the press. This country will protect every one of us. It belongs to the women, the Dalits, the Adivasi, and the shopkeepers. We will protect the institution which protects the constitution. Our job is to protect the people when they voice their opinion. We will not allow them to destroy these institutions. We will not let them destroy the Constitution," he said.
Narendra Modi's slogan is Beti Bachao and Bachao from BJP MLAs
"PM Modi's earlier slogan was Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. Now, the new slogan is only Beti Bachao and Bacho from BJP MLAs: Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the launches of save the Constitution campaign at Delhi's Talkatora stadium," Rahul Gandhi said.
There was a time when the world used to look at India with admiration: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said that Modi has destroyed the reputation that Congress helped build in its seventy year's rule, but Modi has destroyed it.
"There was a time when people used to look at India's Parliament, Supreme Court. They used to say that they want to work like India. Modi has destroyed India's reputation," he said.
People have lost its faith in the judiciary: Rahul Gandhi
"First time, it's the SC judges who are asking Justice from the public. SC is being pressured and destroyed. Our institutions were gifted to us by our Constitution. The Modi Govt is now destroying these institutions by appointing RSS ideologues to occupy important positions: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said during the launch of Save the Constitution campaign at Delhi's Talkatora stadium.
'BJP will never be able to touch the Constitution'
"In the upcoming election, the country will tell Modi its 'mann ki baat'. You took away scholarships from Dalit students. Farmers have no option but to commit suicide. The citizens will tell Modi a lesson in the upcoming election," says Rahul Gandhi
'Modi was asked by IMF chief if he has done anything good for women'
"The first time it has happened that when Modi went out of the country, the IMF chief told him that you are not doing anything good for the women of your country," says Modi.
Modi doesn't want me to speak in the Parliament: Rahul Gandhi
"Modi is afraid of standing in the parliament. Let me speak in front of Modi for 15 minutes. I will speak of Rafale deal, Nirav Modi. He will not be able to stand inside the parliament," says Rahul Gandhi
'PM Modi justifies manual scavenging by calling it a spiritual experience'
Rahul Gandhi launches Save the Constitution campaign with jibe on Narendra Modi
"Modi thinks those who clean toilets, they do it for spirituality not to feel his stomach. It's the thinking of our prime minister," says Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leaders Manmohan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge expected to attend
Seen as the party's effort to reach out to the community ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the campaign launch is expected to be attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, its senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushil Kumar Shinde among others.
Rahul Gandhi to launch 'Save the Constitution' campaign today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will on Monday launch his party's nationwide 'Save the Constitution' campaign, aiming to highlight alleged attacks on the Constitution and Dalits under the BJP-led regime.