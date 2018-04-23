Save the Constitution Latest Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising cases of crime against Dalits and women in the country. Rahul said Dalits are angry with Modi because of his ideology. "You can worship Ambedkar with flowers but can never respect him. Each and every Dalit knows when he looks at Modi that Modi does not has place for Dalits, Supreme Court, or women in his heart," he said.

The Congress president launched his party's nationwide 'Save the Constitution' campaign on Monday at Delhi's Talkatora stadium. Seen as the party's effort to reach out to the community ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the campaign launch is expected to be attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, its senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushil Kumar Shinde among others.

The attendees are expected to take the message forward, holding similar campaigns in states to reach out to the community members, sources said. Rahul said that the every institution is corrupted under the Modi government. "Narendra Modi is afraid to speak on the floor of the Parliament. I dare him to face me for 15 minutes," Rahul said.

Accusing the BJP-RSS leadership of "systematically destroying" the Constitution, the Congress on Sunday party president Rahul Gandhi launched a nationwide "Save the Constitution" campaign on 23 April from Delhi's Talkatora stadium. "Rahul Gandhi ji will launch the campaign on April 23 at the Talkatora Stadium. Senior Congress leaders will join him," AICC Scheduled Caste Department Chairman Nitin Raut said in a statement.

He said that the party's scheduled caste leaders from block to national levels will participate in the programme and the campaign would go on for nearly a year till 14 April, 2019.

"The campaign would be taken up at the state-level by the party's respective SC departments to reach out to the common man at the village level," he said.

The Congress campaign comes at a time when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is holding "Gram Swaraj Abhiyan" across the country under which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked party MPs and MLAs to spend a night in Dalit-dominated villages.

The prime minister's direction to party leaders came after violent protests erupted in parts of the country after a Supreme Court order allegedly diluted the Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Raut said that the BJP and RSS leadership was systematically destroying the Indian Constitution to wreck the country's social fabric to enforce their pernicious Manuwadi social order that was contrary to what the Constitution had nurtured and protected.

"Ever since the RSS-supported BJP has come to power at the Centre, the Constitution has been under severe attack, in one form or the other, thereby denying the marginalised sections of society their constitutional rights," he said.

Raut said that the institutions such as the RBI, Supreme Court, Election Commission and erstwhile Planning Commission were all under threat.

"The RBI was sidelined while deciding on demonetisation. The Planning Commission was dismantled to establish NITI Aayog that has no accountability. The voice of four Supreme Court senior most judges has been silenced and the Election Commission made to wait for government's approval to announce election schedules," he said.

The Congress leader said that the BJP-RSS combine is set to dismantle the social security available for SCs, STs and other weaker sections.

"The RSS ideology attacks the basic structure of the Indian Constitution. This would be countered by the Congress," he said.

With inputs from IANS