Savarkar's grandson files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for claiming activist wrote to British to be freed

India FP Staff Nov 13, 2018 15:40:32 IST

Ranjeet Savarkar, grandson of Indian independence activist Veer Savarkar, on Tuesday filed a complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making a "false statement" about his grandfather.

In his complaint filed at Mumbai's Shivaji Park police station, Ranjeet said Rahul's statement claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar — better known as Veer Savarkar — had apologised to the British and written to them to be released from jail.

Veer Savarkar, who had popularised the term "Hindutva", is revered by the BJP as a patriotic icon.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept a portrait of Veer Savarkar in Parliament... When Britishers ruled this country, when all Congress leaders were in prison, Veer Savarkar wrote a letter to the British. He was not veer (gallant)," Rahul had said while addressing a gathering at the commemoration of the 'Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra'at Charminar in Hyderabad no 20 October.

The Congress president had alleged that Savarkar had written that he would do anything for the British.

"I apologise to you. I will not indulge in any political activities. Release me from prison. With folded hands, I will touch your (British) feet. Please release me from prison," Rahul had claimed Veer Savarkar had written in the purported letter, adding that this was while Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar and Sardar Patel were fighting for India's freedom.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 15:40 PM

