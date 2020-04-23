Saurabh Bhatnagar Speaks About Financial Freedom And ‘MarketPresso’

“Formal education pays the bills, but self-education makes you a fortune,” Saurabh Bhatnagar, one of the leading internet entrepreneurs, says while speaking about his way to success.

Saurabh gave an insight to his journey towards achieving Financial Freedom in conversation with Digpu. Here is what he had to say.

Saurabh, who just concluded the international launch of his software "MarketPresso", shared that the launch generated a massive 6-figure USD revenue in just eight days.

“International launch simply means taking our newly created product in front of thousands of potential buyers with a network of affiliates & influencers,” he says.

He adds that international launch is not something that is commonly heard. “That's true. Hardly 15-20 product launchers exist in India. It is a rare field & hence highly profitable. I got to know about it because I initially purchased some software online and then noticed a trend of launches happening online. As I tried to dig deeper, gradually after a lot of self-learning & self-education, I was able to understand the details of this rarely known business,” he says.

As Saurabh talks much about the concept of self-education, he passionately believes that today, everything is self-education. “I have built my entire life because of self-education. Everything that I do in my online business today is because of self-learning, nothing was taught in my college or any college for that matter,” he says.

For him, everything is self-learned and a result of investing in mentoring programs & attending events. The interesting thing is that Saurabh does not come from a coding or technical background. He is a graduate in (Hons)Physics. He says, “It is a myth that you can only become successful online if you come from a technical background.”

It is obvious that Saurabh is satisfied with his business model, given its tremendous potential and the important quality of being ‘future-proof’.

For those who might be interested in following his model, he has a program ready to share his knowledge to mentor people towards securing a successful online business. To know more about this program, visit his website.

Saurabh now wants to help people in India by sharing with them the knowledge and experience that he has gained over a period of so many years. For this, he has started his own online marketing & online university, namely Saurabh Bhatnagar University. More than 80,000 business owners & online business enthusiasts are already a part of his university.

His vision behind the university is to give the audience an opportunity to learn from their home & start or scale their online business by taking the right mentoring. He says that he did not get any mentoring in the beginning of his journey & that is the reason he had to struggle a lot initially. So, he wants to give a helping hand to those who are starting now.

“Anyone from any background can run & operate a successful online business, provided they have the right information. Hence, I started this university,” Mr Bhatnagar says.

Asked about his advice for young entrepreneurs, Saurabh Bhatnagar says, “Keep doing things, learn from expert mentors, have exemplary work ethics, never give up and enjoy the journey.”

