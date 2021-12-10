Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat, calls it 'one of the gates of terrorism'

The government has directed the mosque preachers to allocate a sermon next Friday to warn people against Tablighi Jamaat.

The government of Saudi Arabia has banned Tablighi Jamaat, the Sunni Islamic organisation, in the country and also called it “one of the gates of terrorism.” The government has directed the mosque preachers to allocate a sermon next Friday to warn people against Tablighi Jamaat.

Taking to Twitter, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs said, “His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques' preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab).”

His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques' preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab) — Ministry of Islamic Affairs 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_MoiaEN) December 6, 2021

The government has also directed mosque preachers to inform people that Saudi Arabia is banned from partnering with party groups, including the Tablighi and Da’wah Group. “3-We mention the dangers to society. A statement that alliances with partisan groups, including 4- (Tabrigi and Dawah Group), are banned in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the ministry added.