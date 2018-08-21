Satya Pal Malik replaces NN Vohra as Jammu and Kashmir governor; Tathagata Roy appointed Meghalaya governor

Former governor of Bihar Satya Pal Malik was appointed the new Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Malik, who has served as the minister of state for parliamentary affairs and tourism, will replace NN Vohra, who had held the governor's post in Jammu and Kashmir since 2008.

This was not the only gubernatorial appointment made on Tuesday. As part of the shuffle, Lalji Tandon replaces Malik as the Governor of Bihar; Satyadev Narayan Arya and Baby Rani Maurya have been appointed the governors of Haryana and Uttarakhand, respectively.

Ganga Prasad, former Governor of Meghalaya, has been made the Governor of Sikkim. Tathagata Roy has been appointed the Governor of Meghalaya in place of Prasad, who was earlier the Governor of Tripura. Kaptan Singh Solanki, Governor of Haryana, replaces Roy as the Governor of Tripura.

The appointments come even as the state of Jammu and Kashmir is under Governor's Rule. NDTV had earlier quoted sources as saying that the Centre had decided not to continue with Vohra as the Jammu and Kashmir governor because it was upset with him. According to News18, the Centre had extended Vohra's tenure till 26 August, keeping the Amarnath Yatra in mind.

With inputs from PTI