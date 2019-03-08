Satya Pal Malik calls political parties that support separatists 'anti-national' after PDP, NC criticise ban on Jamaat-e-Islami

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday said any party supporting the separatists is anti-national, in an apparent reference to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference who criticised the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

Without naming the two, the Governor said, "The political parties which are coming out in support of banned organizations are making their position clear and are siding with separatists."

Referring to the ban on the JeI, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah Thursday said the crackdown on the organization would not help in improving the situation in the Valley.

Last Friday, the PDP and NC had also criticised the Centre's decision to ban JeI, saying it is against the essence of democracy which allows space to opposing political thoughts.

"Any party or person supporting separatists is anti-national and is playing into the hands of terrorists and Pakistan," Malik said at a high level meeting convened here to review the law and order situation in the aftermath of the grenade attack on a bus stand in the heart of the city in which a teenager was killed and 32 others were injured.

The meeting was attended by K Vijay Kumar, advisor to Governor, Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh and other senior police and civil officers, an official spokesman said.

Malik said the war against terrorism and militancy is not going to be stopped at any cost and "this is a battle that we will win and government will ensure that militancy is eradicated from the state."

The Governor lauded police for swift action in apprehending the culprit involved in the grenade attack.

"This is an act of terrorism which is a reaction of anti-national and terrorist elements in the state who are losing their grip fast," Malik said.

He said his government has come down hard on separatists since the Pulwama terrorist attack and has withdrawn security for the Hurriyat and 170 persons, banned Jamaat-e-Islami and has arrested all its leaders for engaging in "unlawful activities".

"Facing imminent defeat, these anti-national elements are targeting civilians and soft targets," he said and described the act of throwing grenade on unsuspecting bus passengers as a cowardly attack by someone who cannot challenge the security forces.

The Governor expressed concern that innocent youngsters are being led to believe that sacrificing their lives will lead to paradise which they are gullibly believing.

Malik appealed to the people in the state to maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood.

"The people of the state are known since times immemorial for upholding the values of mutual brotherhood and communal harmony," he said.

