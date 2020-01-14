Satya Nadella criticises CAA: Meenakshi Lekhi lashes out at Microsoft CEO about 'Syrian Muslims'; Abhishek Singhvi shows support

A day after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in a statement to Buzzfeed, the software and tech giant’s chief in an updated statement said that he hopes for an India “where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multi-national corporation”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nadella said, “Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds.”

Statement from Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft pic.twitter.com/lzsqAUHu3I — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 13, 2020

On Monday, he had said that he would be keen to see a Bangladeshi immigrant “creating the next unicorn in India” or becoming the next Infosys CEO.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi countered Nadella's statement by suggesting to grant CAA-like provisions to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in the United States, calling it a “perfect example” of “how literate need to be educated”.

How literate need to be educated ! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Afghanistan.

How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA ? pic.twitter.com/eTm0EQ1O25 — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, author and historian Ramachandra Guha and Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Sanjay Jha supported the Microsoft chief's stand against the contentious Act. While Guha expressed dismay over Indian IT czars not having the courage to stand against CAA, Singhvi dared supporters of the Act to now work for Microsoft, LinkedIn and other companies that fall under the tech giant's umbrella.

I am glad Satya Nadella has said what he has. I wish that one of our own IT czars had the courage and wisdom to say this first. Or to say it even now. https://t.co/KsKbDUtMQk — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 13, 2020

Would really like to see Bhakts' take on #SatyaNadella after what he said about #CAA_NRC. Boycott Microsoft , Linked-In etc, and we'll be spared of some of your antics online. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 14, 2020

#SatyaNadella has spoken. But India Inc has the spine of a Maggi noodle. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) January 13, 2020

Bhakts have gone super crazy after #SatyaNadella's criticism of #CAA_NRC_NPR - But, who gave these Bhakts the audacity to assume that no once can criticize their megalomaniac God and his bigoted regime? Our silence has made them bolder. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 13, 2020

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament on 11 December. According to the legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 31 December, 2014, due to religious persecution will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Protests have broken out against the CAA across the country, with those opposing the law contending that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along withe the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

