Sashi Tharoor pokes internet memers with Kishore Kumar-hit over his chat with Supriya Sule

A filmy video of the interaction between Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and NCP’s Supriya Sule in Parliament caught the attention of eagle-eyed internet users and this triggered a gamut of memes and jokes across social media. Finally, on Thursday, the Congress leader revealed the topic of their conversation affirming that the NCP MP from Baramati was asking him a policy question as she was the next to address her speech.

It all started from the proceedings on 5 April when a short-duration discussion was held on Ukraine's situation. Senior National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was delivering a speech in front of the Lok Sabha speaker on the Russia-Ukraine War. As Tharoor and Sule had their seats right behind Abdullah, the NCP leader didn’t want to disturb him. During the exchange of words, Tharoor had to lean over his desk to hear Sule speaking so softly.

Sashi Tharoor who is known for his humour, took to his Twitter account to explain the actual incident. He also tagged Supriya Sule in his Twitter post.

For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her.🙏 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 7, 2022

That moment of Tharoor-Sule conversation was captured on camera and the frame went viral on social media. A parody Twitter account gave the moment a filmy twist by editing the clip with the recent-hit song Shrivalli from the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise and shared it on Twitter. Sooner, that 45-second clip got the attention of other users and it has accumulated over 2,000 retweets and garnered more than 10,000 likes so far. Others jumped into the Twitter thread with retable captions and hilarious memes. Some users also labelled the moment as 'work-life balance'.

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

Inka alag hi chalta hai pic.twitter.com/5RTDhXFwyl — AbD (@maymayholic__) April 7, 2022

As the memes went on flooding the internet, Tharoor poked the internet users by posting lyrics of Kishore Kumar's chartbuster Kuch to log kahenge…logo ka kaam hai kahena… from the film Amar Prem.