Sashastra Seema Bal releases revised answer key for post of Head Constable (Ministerial); check at ssbrectt.gov.in

The provisional answer keys were released on 5 January with candidates being allowed to raise objections till 10 January on payment of Rs 100 per question

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday released the revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on the official website. Candidates who had sat for the recruitment exam that was held on 3 January can check the answer key on the website ssb.nic.in.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the provisional answer keys were released on 5 January with candidates being allowed to raise objections till 10 January on payment of Rs 100 per question.

Here's how to check the revised SSB answer key:

Step 1: Applicants have to visit the official website ssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key link that is flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file will be opened and candidates can download SSB Head Constable Revised answer key.

Here is the direct link to the SSB answe key: http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in/docs/202.pdf

According to a report in Jagran Josh, a total of 74 vacancies of Head Constable (Ministerial) will be recruited through this recruitment drive.

The Sashastra Seema Bal was conceived in November 1962 and eventually created in March 1963 with the objective of achieving security preparedness in the remote border areas for performing a 'stay-behind' role in the event of a war. SSB was started in North Assam, North Bengal, hill districts of Uttar Pradesh (present day Uttarakhand), Himachal Pradesh, part of Punjab, and Ladakh area of Jammu and Kashmir.