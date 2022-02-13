Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Some notable quotes to recall Nightingale of India

Naidu’s birth anniversary is celebrated as National Women's Day across the country

Sarojini Naidu - one of the most important names in India's struggle for Independence - was a political activist and an acclaimed poet. She was named the 'Nightingale of India' or 'Bharat Kokila' by Mahatma Gandhi because of her poetic and lyrical genius.

Naidu’s birth anniversary is celebrated as National Women's Day across the country. The day honours women and their contributions to the country's progress. This year, the nation celebrates 143 birth anniversary of the Nightingale of India on 13 February.

Sarojini Naidu was born in a Bengali Brahmin family in Hyderabad on 13 February, 1879. She became involved in the Indian National Congress' struggle for the country's independence from colonial rule. A believer in Satyagraha, the fearless political activist was a firm follower of Mahatma Gandhi and his idea of swaraj.

In 1930, Naidu was arrested alongside other Congress leaders Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Madan Mohan Malaviya for participating in the Salt March also known as Dandi March. She was also a key figure in the Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement; and even spent 21 months in jail.

In 1925, the fearless political activist was appointed as the president of the Indian National Congress because of her political and educational abilities. She was also appointed as the governor of the United Provinces in 1947. Naidu was the first woman to assume the position of governor in the dominion of India.

Naidu's poetry includes children's poems as well as works about patriotism, romance, and tragedy, among other topics. 'In the Bazaars of Hyderabad,' published in 1912, is one of Naidu’s best-known poems.

On 2 March, 1949, Sarojini Naidu died of a cardiac arrest at the Government House in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

