Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: Amit Shah flags off 'Run for Unity' to observe 144th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man of India'

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off a run to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the national capital.

The 'Run for Unity', which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities, sports enthusiasts and personnel of central police forces among others.

Flagging off #RunForUnity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. https://t.co/a6ZfFeHC5g — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2019

The 1.5-km run in Delhi takes place at the India Gate C-Hexagon-Shah Jahan Road radial. People wearing white T-shirts and bearing Patel's photo assembled at the national stadium and India Gate roundabout for the run.

The flag off also saw the presence of Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Hardeep Singh Puri, RK Singh, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and home secretary Ajay K Bhalla on the dais with the home minister.

Shah also administered a unity pledge to the participants of the run.

Earlier, the home minister visited Patel's statue located at the the national capital's Patel Chowk and offered floral tributes.

The central government observes 31 October across the country as a day of special occasion to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as a 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as 'Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

Patel the 'Iron Man of India' was born on 31 October, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat. India's first Home Minister, Patel is credited for merger of over 560 states into the Union of India.

As part of celebrations, various programmes are being organised across the country, recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to unification of India. Modi is attending a special function being organised in Kevadia in Gujarat, where a giant statue of Patel is located.

