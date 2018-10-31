Sardar Patel statue unveiling LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a historic moment for all Indians as the country is honouring its great leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is responsible for us living in a united India today. Due to his efforts after Independence, said Modi. Patel gave our Constitution its fundamental rights and ensured all discrimination was removed from the society, he said.
The prime minister dedicated the world's tallest statue the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Gujarat on Wednesday. The 182-metre statue of Vallabhbhai Patel was dedicated to the nation on his birth anniversary in Narmada district of Gujarat.
People across the world will visit this site and remember Sardar Patel's contribution and many experienced sculptors and engineers have worked day and night to make it possible, Modi said.
At the launch ceremony, the prime minister poured soil and Narmada water into a 'kalash' to mark the dedication of the statue. The prime minister pressed a lever to commence a 'virtual abhishek' of the statue.
At the feet of the statue, Modi performed a special prayer to mark the occasion. The prime minister then visited the museum and exhibition, and the viewers' gallery. This gallery, at 153 metres height, can accommodate up to 200 visitors at one time. It offers a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir, and the Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges. The dedication ceremony shall also a flypast of IAF aircraft and performances by cultural troupes.
Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 12:07 PM
11:48 (IST)
Amazed to see people of our own country see this initiative from a political view: Modi
"Is remembering the country's great personalities a crime?", asked Narendra Modi as he slammed those who politicised the event.
11:27 (IST)
We have to ensure Sardar Patel's work of unifying the nation is continued: Modi
"India is following the path shown by Patel and is moving towards becoming the world's greatest economic and strategic power," Modi said at the inauguration of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
11:20 (IST)
I salute and thank the many talented sculptors, architects worked on the statue, Narendra Modi
People across the world will visit this site and remember Sardar Patel's contribution and many experienced sculptors and engineers have worked day and night to make it possible.
11:08 (IST)
Had it not been for Sardar Patel, we would have to take a visa to travel across various states of India
"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is responsible for us living in a united India today. Due to his efforts after Independence, said Modi. Patel gave our Constitution its fundamental rights and ensured all discrimination was removed from the society, he said.
11:00 (IST)
Watch: The unveiling of the 'Statue of Unity'
Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the structure in Gujarat's Kevadiya.
10:59 (IST)
Want to create a virtual museum for all those kings and rulers who gave up on their powers for the nation: Modi
Narendra Modi said that he dreams to extend the statue complex to include a museum highlighting the glory of all those kings and rulers who sacrificed their position for the unity of the nation.
10:50 (IST)
Thankful for Sardar Patel's blessings, love of all Indians as we witness a historic moment today: Narendra Modi
The prime minister said that it is a historic moment for all Indians as the country is honouring its great leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
10:43 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
Memorial structure took just 33 months to be completed
The Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to Sardar Ballabhbahi Patel known as Iron Man of India, would be the tallest in the world and the quickest to be completed in just 33 months unlike China's Spring Temple Buddha which took 11 years to complete, infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro claimed.
10:34 (IST)