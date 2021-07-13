Sarbananda Sonowal, Anurag Singh Thakur, Bhupender Yadav part of reshuffled Cabinet committees: Full list of members
The two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises the Prime Minister and the Home Minister
The government has reconstituted the Cabinet committees under which Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal have been made part of the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Singh Thakur have been included in the rejigged Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariate last night. Members of the Cabinet Committee on Security are the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
The two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.
Here is the full list of members of reshuffled Cabinet committees:
Appointments Committee
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah
Cabinet Committee on Accommodation
Composition
- Amit Shah
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Piyush Goyal
- Hardeep Singh Puri
Special Invitees
- Dr Jitendra Singh
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs
Composition
- Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh
- Amit Shah
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Narendra Singh Tomar
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
- Piyush Goyal
- Dharmendra Pradhan
Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs
Composition
- Rajnath Singh
- Amit Shah
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Narendra Singh Tomar
- Arjun Munda
- Pralhad Joshi
- Virendra Kumar
- Kiren Rijiju
- Anurag Singh Thakur
Special Invitees
- Arjun Ram Meghwal
- V Muraleedharan
Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs
Composition
- Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh
- Amit Shah
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Narendra Singh Tomar
- Smriti Zubin Irani
- Piyush Goyal
- Pralhad Joshi
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Giriraj Singh
- Mansukh Mandaviya
- Bhupender Yadav
Cabinet Committee on Security
Composition
- Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh
- Amit Shah
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth
Composition
- Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh
- Amit Shah
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Piyush Goyal
- Narayan Tatu Rane
- Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development
Composition
- Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh
- Amit Shah
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Narendra Singh Tomar
- Piyush Goyal
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Bhupender Yadav
Special Invitees
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
- Ramchandra Prasad Singh
- G Kishan Reddy
also read
Modi Cabinet reshuffle: New Council of Ministers younger by three years, to feature 14 ministers under age 50
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Sources at the government told Firstpost that the incoming Council of Ministers is younger by at least three years
Cabinet reshuffle: Two ex-CMs are likely to be inducted into Modi's new Council of ministers; all you need to know
Cabinet reshuffle: Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane are likely to be the new faces in the new Council of Ministers
Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor mark 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: 'Show changed many lives'
Smriti Irani said Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as a show brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted everyone who saw and worked for it.