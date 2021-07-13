India

Sarbananda Sonowal, Anurag Singh Thakur, Bhupender Yadav part of reshuffled Cabinet committees: Full list of members

The two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises the Prime Minister and the Home Minister

FP Staff July 13, 2021 11:40:32 IST
The government has reconstituted the Cabinet committees under which Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal have been made part of the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Singh Thakur have been included in the rejigged Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariate last night. Members of the Cabinet Committee on Security are the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Here is the full list of members of reshuffled Cabinet committees:

Appointments Committee

  • Narendra Modi
  • Amit Shah

Cabinet Committee on Accommodation

Composition

  • Amit Shah
  • Nitin Jairam Gadkari
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Piyush Goyal
  • Hardeep Singh Puri

Special Invitees

  • Dr Jitendra Singh

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs

Composition

  • Narendra Modi
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Amit Shah
  • Nitin Jairam Gadkari
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Narendra Singh Tomar
  • Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
  • Piyush Goyal
  • Dharmendra Pradhan

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs

Composition

  • Rajnath Singh
  • Amit Shah
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Narendra Singh Tomar
  • Arjun Munda
  • Pralhad Joshi
  • Virendra Kumar
  • Kiren Rijiju
  • Anurag Singh Thakur

Special Invitees

  • Arjun Ram Meghwal
  • V Muraleedharan

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs

Composition

  • Narendra Modi
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Amit Shah
  • Nitin Jairam Gadkari
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Narendra Singh Tomar
  • Smriti Zubin Irani
  • Piyush Goyal
  • Pralhad Joshi
  • Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Giriraj Singh
  • Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Bhupender Yadav

Cabinet Committee on Security

Composition

  • Narendra Modi
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Amit Shah
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth

Composition

  • Narendra Modi
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Amit Shah
  • Nitin Jairam Gadkari
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Piyush Goyal
  • Narayan Tatu Rane
  • Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
  • Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development

Composition

  • Narendra Modi
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Amit Shah
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Narendra Singh Tomar
  • Piyush Goyal
  • Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Hardeep Singh Puri
  • Bhupender Yadav

Special Invitees

  • Nitin Jairam Gadkari
  • Ramchandra Prasad Singh
  • G Kishan Reddy

Updated Date: July 13, 2021 11:40:32 IST

