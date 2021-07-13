The two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises the Prime Minister and the Home Minister

The government has reconstituted the Cabinet committees under which Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal have been made part of the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Singh Thakur have been included in the rejigged Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariate last night. Members of the Cabinet Committee on Security are the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

Here is the full list of members of reshuffled Cabinet committees:

Appointments Committee

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Cabinet Committee on Accommodation

Composition

Amit Shah

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Nirmala Sitharaman

Piyush Goyal

Hardeep Singh Puri

Special Invitees

Dr Jitendra Singh

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs

Composition

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Nirmala Sitharaman

Narendra Singh Tomar

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs

Composition

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Narendra Singh Tomar

Arjun Munda

Pralhad Joshi

Virendra Kumar

Kiren Rijiju

Anurag Singh Thakur

Special Invitees

Arjun Ram Meghwal

V Muraleedharan

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs

Composition

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Nirmala Sitharaman

Narendra Singh Tomar

Smriti Zubin Irani

Piyush Goyal

Pralhad Joshi

Sarbananda Sonowal

Giriraj Singh

Mansukh Mandaviya

Bhupender Yadav

Cabinet Committee on Security

Composition

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth

Composition

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Nirmala Sitharaman

Piyush Goyal

Narayan Tatu Rane

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development

Composition

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Narendra Singh Tomar

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hardeep Singh Puri

Bhupender Yadav

Special Invitees