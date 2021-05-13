The recruitment was held for 150 posts in the branches situated in Mumbai, Pune, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Goa, Karnataka, and Gujarat

The Saraswat Bank on Thursday released the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for an interview for the post of Junior Officer (Marketing and Operations) Grade B. Candidates can check the official website — saraswatbank.com.

The recruitment drive was held for 150 posts in the branches situated in Mumbai, Pune, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Goa, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check and download the list of shortlisted candidates:

Step 1: Visit the website https://saraswatbank.com/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ section at the top right corner

Step 3: A new page will load. Click on ‘Recruitment for the post of Junior Officer 2021’ link

Step 4: The Junior Officer recruitment page will open. Click on the link next to the option titled ‘List of Candidates Shortlisted for Interview’

Step 5: The list will open. Press Ctrl+F and type your roll number to see if you have been selected for the interview

Step 6: Download the list. Take a printout and save it for future reference

As per the official notification, the interview schedule will be shared by the bank when the lockdown rules are eased. In the list shared on Tuesday, 11 May, a total of 443 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview based on their performance in the online examination.

The upper age limit for the exam is 27 (as on 1 February, 2021). Candidates should also have a domicile certificate of the state for where they have applied.

The exam for Junior Officer was held on 3 April and a total of 9,378 candidates appeared for the exam.