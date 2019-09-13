You are here:
Saradha scam: CBI visits ex-Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence to record his attendance as per HC order

India Press Trust of India Sep 13, 2019 22:02:14 IST

  • CBI officials on Friday reached the residence of former city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to mark his attendance as per the Calcutta High Court's order

  • The high court on Friday vacated its order granting Kumar protection from arrest in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam

  • The court also rejected his prayer for quashing of a CBI notice that sought his appearance for questioning in the case

Kolkata: CBI officials Friday reached the residence of former city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to mark his attendance as per the Calcutta High Court's order within hours of it withdrawing the protection granted to him from arrest in a chit fund scam case.

File image of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. News18

CBI sources said that officials of the investigating agency's economic offences wing had gone to Kumar's official residence to mark his attendance as per the 30 May, 2019 order of the high court and no notice had been served to him.

The high court on Friday vacated its order granting Kumar protection from arrest in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. The court also rejected his prayer for quashing of a CBI notice that sought his appearance for questioning in the case.

Kumar, who is currently the West Bengal CID Additional Director General, was part of a special investigation team set up by the West Bengal government to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases.

The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 22:02:14 IST

