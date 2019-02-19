Saradha chit fund scam: SC to take up contempt case against Bengal chief secy, DGP, Kolkata Police chief on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided not to pass any order on summoning West Bengal chief secretary, DGP and Kolkata police commissioner for their personal presence before it in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, in which the three have been issued contempt notice.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the matter will be heard on Wednesday.

"We are not passing any order. We will take up this matter tomorrow," said the bench, also comprising Justice L N Rao and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

According to the 5 February order, the matter was listed for an order on whether Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, DGP Virendra Kumar and Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar would be ordered to appear personally before the court on 20 February after the perusal of their affidavits, which they filed on Monday.

The apex court, on 5 February, had issued contempt notice to the trio on CBI allegations that they obstructed the agency and there was tampering with the electronic evidence in the cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.