India

Sansera Engineering, Markolines Traffic Controls IPOs to launch this week

The IPO price band of the Bengaluru-based auto component maker Sansera Engineering has been fixed at Rs 734-744 per share

FP Trending September 13, 2021 12:24:26 IST
Sansera Engineering, Markolines Traffic Controls IPOs to launch this week

Representational image. News18

Some big names, including auto component maker Sansera Engineering and Markoline Traffic Controls Limited, are scheduled to launch their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) this week.

According to Sonia Shenoy, senior editor at CNBC TV18, investors should watch out for the IPOs of Sansera, Vijaya Diagnostics, and Ami Organics on 14 September as well as the IPO launch of Markoline Traffic Controls Limited on 15 September.

Here’s a guide to the big IPOs launching again:

Sansera Engineering

Sansera Engineering’s IPO of Rs 1,283 crore is scheduled to open on 14 September. The IPO price band of the Bengaluru-based auto component maker has been fixed at Rs 734-744 per share. The company's IPO of 17,244,328 equity shares is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and promoters. Sansera Engineering, which manufactures critical precision and complex engineered components across both non-automotive and automotive sectors,  commands a premium of Rs 70 in the grey market.

Vijaya Diagnostics

The company is expected to disappoint investors since it is trading at a discount of Rs 15-20 against its price range of Rs 521-533. But, the company may surprise investors, as per Narottam Dharawat of Mumbai-based Dharawat Securities. Dharawat said that following the strong demand for the healthcare sector, the company might deliver a positive surprise.

Markolines Traffic Controls Limited: The leading highway operation and maintenance servicing provider will launch its IPO on 15 September. As per the prospectus it has filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 51,28,000 equity shares are being offered at a price of Rs 78 per equity share, which includes a  premium of Rs 68 per equity share. Markolines Traffic Controls, which began operating in 2002, will use the majority of the proceeds from the launch to strengthen its capital base and utilise it for working capital requirements.

Ami Organics: The company is expected to deliver strong listing gains as it commands a premium of Rs 150-155 per share, over its price band of Rs 603-610 per share.

Updated Date: September 13, 2021 12:32:52 IST

TAGS:

also read

Alibaba IPO ranks as world's biggest after additional shares sold
News &amp; Analysis

Alibaba IPO ranks as world's biggest after additional shares sold

Alibaba's Jack Ma rises to top of China rich list as tech tycoons gain
News &amp; Analysis

Alibaba's Jack Ma rises to top of China rich list as tech tycoons gain

Vodafone laying the groundwork for IPO of Indian arm
News &amp; Analysis

Vodafone laying the groundwork for IPO of Indian arm

British telecom firm Vodafone said it is doing the groundwork for a potential IPO of its Indian arm and holding private discussions with banks, but no decision has been taken as of now.