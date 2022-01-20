Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: From date, timings to puja vidhi, all you need to know

According to the Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi of Lambodara Sankashti will begin at 8:51 am on 21 January and continue till 9:14 on 22 January

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, will fall on 21 January. The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is observed on the fourth day of the waning phase of the moon or Krishna Paksha.

Date, Moonrise time and Tithi:

According to the Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi of Lambodara Sankashti will begin at 8:51 am on 21 January and continue till 9:14 on 22 January. The moonrise will occur at 9:00 pm on 21 January. Furthermore, the Amrit Kala will take place from 03:59 am to 05:39 am on 22 January, as per the Drik Panchang.

Puja Vidhi:

On this day, devotees begin the day with a holy bath. They seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha by observing a day-long fast. Many devotees avoid consuming rice, lentils and wheat on this auspicious day and stick only to peanuts, sabudana khichdi, potatoes and so on. Devotees end their fast only after seeing the moon at night.

People also decorate the idol of Lord Ganesha in the homes with fresh flowers. Special offerings are prepared for the god, such as sesame jaggery ladoos.

Devotees worship Lord Ganesha before the moonrise and chant the Sankashti Vrat Katha to receive the blessings of the god. The Sankatahara Chaturthi Pooja is performed and prasad is distributed. Many people believe that it is auspicious to wear red on Sankashti Chaturthi.

Significance:

Devotees worship Lord Ganesha on Sankasthi Chaturthi to invoke his blessings and seek help from god to remove all obstacles and unhappiness from their lives. Many believe that worshipping the elephant-headed god on this day will lead to health and prosperity.

In parts of North India, the Krisha Paksha during the Magha month is celebrated as Sakat Chauth, according to the Hindu calendar. The day is dedicated to the Goddess Sakat, as per news reports. Many women pray and fast for the well-being of sons on this day.

The day is also called Til-Kuta Chauth, Maghi Chauth, Sankat Chauth and Til-Kuta Chauth in many parts of the country.