Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Check tithi, muhurat, puja vidhi and significance of day here

This day is quite significant for Lord Ganesha’s devotees who observe a day-long fast and worship him on this day. The fast is only broken after seeing the moon at night.

This year, Sakashti Chaturthi is being celebrated today, 24 September. Usually, the Chaturthi Tithi, observed as Sankashti Chaturthi, falls after Purnima or the full moon of every month during Krishna Paksha.

This day is quite significant for Lord Ganesha’s devotees who observe a day-long fast and worship him on this day. The fast is only broken after seeing the moon at night.

Chaturthi Tithi is known as Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi, which is a time when the Ashwin, Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) takes place. For the unversed, as many as 12 Sankashti Chaturthi vrats fall every year.

Check Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi, Muhurat, and Puja Vidhi here:

Date and Tithi: The Chaturthi tithi started at 08:29 am today, 24 September and will continue till 10:36 am on 25 September. Meanwhile, on Sankashti day, the moon will rise at 08.20 pm.

Vrat Vidhi: Devotees begin the special day with a holy bath and worship Lord Ganesha. As they observe a day-long fast, devotees consume only fruits, milk, potato, sabudana khichadi and peanuts until it is broken. However, they avoid the consumption of wheat, lentils, and rice. To seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings, they perform dhyana (meditation).

Significance:

The simple meaning to Sankashti is relief or deliverance during times of trouble. During this time, devotees worship Lord Ganesha as he is symbolised as the remover of all obstacles. People believe that when they observe this fast, all problems and trouble will fade away from their lives. Also, worshipping Lord Ganesha during this time confers the devotees with wealth, prosperity and good health.

Moreover, this day in Tamil Nadu is celebrated grandly which is also known as Ganesh Sankatahara or Sankatahara Chaturthi. It is also observed in other parts of the country too.



