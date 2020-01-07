Sanjay Raut downplays 'Free Kashmir' poster at Mumbai rally condemning JNU attack, says banner was against internet shutdown

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said if anyone talks of "freedom of Kashmir from India" then it will not be tolerated.

Being asked about 'Free Kashmir' poster at Gateway of India in Mumbai during a protest against JNU violence, Raut told media, "If anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated."

However, he clarified that the 'Free Kashmir' banner seen during the protest was against the restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues in the Valley.

"I read in a newspaper that those who held 'Free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want the state to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues," he asserted.

Sangramsingh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), on Tuesday, said serious cognizance has been taken regarding the 'free Kashmir' poster seen in the protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the Gateway of India.

"We have taken serious cognizance of the 'free Kashmir' poster seen in the protest last night at Gateway of India. Yes, we are definitely investigating it," the DCP told ANI.

On Monday night, during the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read – "Free Kashmir." The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable languages.

Some posters called for "Ban on ABVP", while some others read – "Stand with JNU."

On Tuesday morning, Mumbai Police evicted those protesting at the Gateway of India and relocated them to Azad Maidan citing inconvenience to tourists and locals.

The students and activists had gathered at Azad Maidan on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, soon after the reports of violence in JNU became public.

Placards with "We stand with JNU", "Stop attacks on students" written on them were also seen at the Gateway of India.

Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

