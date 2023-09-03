Sanatana Dharma Row: Stalin calls for genocide of 80 per cent population of India, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments about the ‘eradication’ of Sanatan Dharma, the core principles of Hinduism and equated it with “mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, and corona.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he calls for the genocide of 80% of the population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma, said BJP leader Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Dept.

DMK is a prominent member of the Opposition block and a long-standing ally of the Congress. Is this what was agreed upon in the Mumbai meeting, he asked.

BJP’s Amit Malviya took to X and slammed MK Stalin adding, “Rahul Gandhi speaks of ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ but Congress ally DMK’s scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma.”

“Congress’s silence is support for this genocidal call. INDIA Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilization that is Bharat,” Malviya said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also criticized Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma. He said that the reality of some people in Tamil Nadu has now come out, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“Just a few days ago, we organized Kashi Tamil Sangamam, and Lord Vishwanath is commemorated in every village in Tamil Nadu…’ Sanatana’ is eternal, nothing is going to happen with these political remarks…,” Pradhan said.

On the other hand, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das said that the Sanatana Dharma cannot be eradicated at any cost.

“’Sanatana Dharma’ has existed for centuries and will remain so. He (Udhayanidhi Stalin) does not understand the real meaning of ‘Sanatana Dharma’, whatever he is saying is absolutely wrong…,” Das told ANI.

Speaking at a conference on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said Sanatana Dharma is like malaria and dengue that should not merely be opposed, but “eradicated”.

“There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this,” he had said.