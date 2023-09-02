India

'Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue that not only opposed but eradicated ', says DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Speaking at a conference to eradicate Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi said 'There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can't merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this.'

FP Staff Last Updated:September 02, 2023 19:53:51 IST
'Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue that not only opposed but eradicated ', says DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Sanatana Dharma is like malaria and dengue and so it should not merely be opposed but it completely eradicated, said Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and a minister in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government on Saturday.

Speaking at a conference to eradicate Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi said “There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this.”

Related Articles

Nimir:

Nimir: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Tamil remake of Maheshinte Prathikaaram falls prey to regional divide

Nimir:

The opening shot of Ippadai Vellum has turned out well, says director of film

“I thank the organisers for giving me the opportunity to speak at this conference to eradicate Sanatana Dharma. I congratulate the organisers for calling the conference as ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ instead of ‘opposing Sanatana Dharma,”  he said in a video clip of his speech being shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Eradicating and not opposing Sanatanam should be our first task. What is Sanatanam? The name Sanatanam comes from Sanskrit. Sanatanam is against equality and social justice. The meaning of Sanatanam is nothing but ‘permanence’, something which cannot be changed. Nobody can question. This is the meaning of Sanatana,” he said.

Published on: September 02, 2023 19:53:51 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bounty of Rs 1,00,786 announced on Muslim cleric's head who called Shiva 'messenger of Islam'
India

Bounty of Rs 1,00,786 announced on Muslim cleric's head who called Shiva 'messenger of Islam'

Mufti Muhammad Ilyas of the newly-formed Muslim body Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind — who had claimed that Lord Shiva was the “first prophet of Islam” and Muslims are “followers of Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism)” — seems to be in trouble with a group announcing a bounty on his head.

Ippadai Vellum movie review: Spoon-feeding detracts from enjoyable cinematic experience
Entertainment

Ippadai Vellum movie review: Spoon-feeding detracts from enjoyable cinematic experience

For a film that starts by talking about India's greatness (without using dialogues), Ippadai Vellum simplifies too much for the sake of the audience

Stalin's son wants to be a big shot star
Entertainment

Stalin's son wants to be a big shot star

After bankrolling some of the top Kollywood blockbusters, Udhayanidhi Stalin is trying out the greasepaint in full-length feature 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi'.