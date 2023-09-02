'Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue that not only opposed but eradicated ', says DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
Speaking at a conference to eradicate Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi said 'There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can't merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this.'
Sanatana Dharma is like malaria and dengue and so it should not merely be opposed but it completely eradicated, said Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and a minister in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government on Saturday.
Speaking at a conference to eradicate Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi said “There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this.”
“I thank the organisers for giving me the opportunity to speak at this conference to eradicate Sanatana Dharma. I congratulate the organisers for calling the conference as ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ instead of ‘opposing Sanatana Dharma,” he said in a video clip of his speech being shared on X (formerly Twitter).
“Eradicating and not opposing Sanatanam should be our first task. What is Sanatanam? The name Sanatanam comes from Sanskrit. Sanatanam is against equality and social justice. The meaning of Sanatanam is nothing but ‘permanence’, something which cannot be changed. Nobody can question. This is the meaning of Sanatana,” he said.
