Sanal Kumar murder case: Accused Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar found hanging in his Thiruvananthapuram home

Former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Neyyattinkara in Kerala and murder accused B Harikumar was found dead at his house in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Harikumar — wanted for the murder of a 32-year-old man — reportedly hanged himself.

The incident took place in Neyattinkara on 5 November when Harikumar, in plain clothes, was visiting a friend. Sanal Kumar, an electrician, was trying to take out his parked vehicle when he got into an altercation with Harikumar over the parking space, after which the police officer pushed Sanal in front of an oncoming car. Harikumar and his aide escaped from the spot and had been on the run since then.

#BREAKING – Prime accused in Sanal Kumar death case, DySP B Harikumar, found dead. Harkumar’s body was found hanging in a house in Trivandrum. | @Neethureghu with more details pic.twitter.com/TDy9dvHtYH — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 13, 2018

The DySP was suspended after the incident, and a case was registered against him under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The murder led to outrage and protests in Neyyattinkara since 5 November, with agitators demanding Harikumar's immediate arrest. The protesters also accused the police of delaying his arrest. According to The Hindu, the police had to use water cannons to disperse a protest march by the Vaikunta Swamy Dharma Paripalana Yogam that turned violent on Sunday.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condemned Sanal's killing, saying due seriousness will be given to this case, and that an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) will investigate the incident, reported The News Minute.

"What should not have happened has happened. There is a serious complaint against the DySP, which involves someone's life being lost. That is why an ASP will investigate this case as it involves a DySP. This is a serious issue according to the government, and necessary seriousness will be adopted while investigating the case," Vijayan said.