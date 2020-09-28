SAMS Odisha Plus 3 releases first merit list at samsodisha.gov.in, here's how to check cut-off

The Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, released the results at samsodisha.gov.in.

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha on Monday released its first merit list for admissions to degree colleges.

Candidates who have applied for admission can also check the list at dheodisha.gov.in.

As per a report in Scroll, candidates whose names appear in the selection list will be required to pay the requisite fees to book their seat by 1 October. The final list based on the admission done on first selection will be released on 2 October.

The second merit list will be released on 8 October and admissions based on the list will have to be done by 13 October.

According to a report in NDTV, more than 2.3 lakh candidates have registered for admission to 1,029 degree colleges of which 2,11,680 have paid fees online.

The final admission of the candidates will be done after calculating the total marks obtained by them in the qualifying exam.

Steps to download Odisha DHE +3 cutoff list 2020

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Odisha DHE - samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Opt for Degree (+3) option under Higher Education tab

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to click on "MIS report"

Step 4: Check the merit list and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to check SAMS Odisha +3 merit list:

As per a report in The Times of India, the higher education department in Odisha has released the Online Common Application Form (CAF) for the Degree Admissions on 8 September and candidates were asked to submit their applications by 22 September.