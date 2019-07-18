SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2019: State department of higher education releases first merit list, check on samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2019 released | The Odisha higher education department has announced the first merit list for Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 admission. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the DHE Odisha's first allotment list for the course on the official website: samsodisha.gov.in

However, candidates must note that the SAMS Odisha official website could be unresponsive due to high traffic. Students are advised to check the website at frequent intervals.

Steps to check the first merit list for the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission:

Step 1: Log on to their official website — samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Under the Higher Education tab, click on Degree (+3)

Step 3: The College and Category-wise rank list will open in a PDF format in a new tab or window

Step 4: Check your name and other details

Step 5: Download the PDF or take a screenshot and print for future reference

Based on the first DHE allotment list, those allotted a seat in the first list have to pay admission fee by logging into SAMS portal. The last date to pay admission fee is 21 July, 2019 till 5 pm.

While downloading the SAMS Odisha +3 merit list, candidates must make sure to read through all the details mentioned on the document without fail. DHE Odisha has released a separate merit list link for the PwD candidates.

As per the data available on the official website, 2,37,215 students had registered for the web-counselling and admission into degree courses in Odisha and a total of 1,047 colleges are participating in the online degree admission process, as reported by NDTV.

The SAMS Odisha +3 admission first merit list will include details like the name and roll number of the candidate along with the marks secured. Candidates must note that only those candidates who have qualified the admissions to + 3 in the different degree colleges in the state of Odisha will be featured in the SAMS Odisha +3 merit list.