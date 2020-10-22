SAMS Odisha 2020: Second merit list for Plus 3 exam released at samsodisha.gov.in
Once a candidate’s name appears on the merit list, they will be able to seek admissions in various three-year courses offered by degree colleges in Odisha
SAMS Odisha 2020: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha released the Plus 3 second merit list 2020 online on Thursday, 22 October. The candidates who have applied for the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission this year are advised to check the second merit list on the official website of SAMS at samsodisha.gov.in.
According to reports, the merit list was released at 2 pm on Thursday. The report added that as many as 1,029 colleges take part in the admission process conducted by SAMS Odisha.
Once a candidate’s name appears on the merit list, they will be able to seek admissions in various courses offered by multiple 3-year degree colleges in the state of Odisha. But in order to confirm their interest for a particular seat, students need to pay the fees within the stipulated date.
Follow these steps to check the second merit list of SAMS Odisha:
Step 1: Visit the official site of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Higher Education’ section on the homepage
Step 3: Select the link that says ‘Degree +3’ in this section
Step 4: Click on the link that reads: ‘Second merit list’
Step 5: You will be redirected to another page
Step 6: Check out for your name or roll number in the list
Students can also directly check the 2020 SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list through this link:
Hindustan Times reported that the shortlisted students who appeared on the second selection will have to pay the requisite fees by 29 October (till 5 pm) in order to confirm their seats. Otherwise the seat will be kept free for other students to grab. The report added that the first merit list for the Odisha Plus 3 2020 was released on 28 September.
