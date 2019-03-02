Samjhauta Express services restored as India-Pakistan tensions de-escalate; first train to run from Delhi today

New Delhi: The Samjhauta Express will leave for Pakistan from Delhi on Sunday after the two neighbours agreed to operationalise services at their ends, a senior railway official told PTI.

The announcement came a day after Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The official said the first train from India will leave on 3 March.

While Pakistan had cancelled its services right after an air strike by the Indian Air Force, India cancelled the operations of the Samjhauta Express on 28 February.

The train will start running from the Indian side on Sunday, while on the Pakistan side it will leave Lahore on Monday on its return journey.

On the Indian side, the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.

