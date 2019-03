Samjhauta blast case: Mehbooba Mufti questions leniency towards 'saffron terror' after court acquits all four accused

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti questioned the grounds on which the accused in the Samjhauta blast case were acquitted by a court on Wednesday.

"Despite damning evidence, the accused, including a former RSS member, have been acquitted. God forbid, had they been Kashmiris/Muslims, they would be pronounced guilty and imprisoned without even a fair trial. Why such double standards and leniency towards saffron terror?" the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked.

Mufti's reaction came after a special court in Haryana acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta train blast case that left 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, dead in 2007.

The blast in the India-Pakistan train took place near Panipat in Haryana on 18 February, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side.

