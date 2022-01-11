Same-sex doctors get engaged in Nagpur ‘commitment ring ceremony’, plan Goa wedding

The couple exchanged vows in the ceremony and promised to spend their lives together

Love is limitless and refuses to cease within societal boundaries of class, age or gender. One such example is of the same-sex couple, Doctor Surbhi Mitra and Doctor Paromita Mukherjee, who recently got engaged in a private 'commitment ring ceremony' in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

The couple exchanged vows in the ceremony and promised to spend their lives together. Currently, the duo is making plans of a wedding ceremony in Goa this year and the pair has decided to call it a ‘Civil Union’.

Paromita Mukherjee told news agency ANI that the couple calls their relationship a ‘lifetime commitment’.

The same-sex couple met each other for the first time at a mental health conference in Kolkata. As Surbhi Mitra, a psychiatrist and one of the speakers at the conference had to return back to Nagpur, she shared her contact with Paromita Mukherjee in order to remain in touch. Then onwards, the duo began talking and the rest, as they say, is history.

Talking about coming out of the closet, Mukherjee mentioned that her father was aware of her sexual orientation since 2013 but her mother came to know about it only recently.

“When I told my mother recently, she was shocked. But later, she agreed because she wants me to be happy”, Indian Express quoted Mukherjee as saying. Mitra was also supported by her family in her decision.

The pair's beautiful love story has gone viral while social media users have been showering affection to them for embracing their love with such wholesomeness.

Recently, a similar love story of a gay couple went viral on the internet. Telangana saw its first rainbow wedding in December last year when a gay couple, Abhay Dange and Supriya Chakraborty exchanged vows in a ceremony.

Even though gay sex has been decriminalised in 2018, same-sex marriages have not been legally recognised in India.