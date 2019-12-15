Sambit Patra says Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was stolen by his family; Prahlad Joshi calls his family 'fake Gandhis'

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was "stolen" by his family for political gains, BJP leader Sambit Patra claimed on Sunday, a day after the Congress scion refused to apologise for his "rape in India" remark saying he is not "Rahul Savarkar". Addressing a press conference, Patra said former prime minister Indira Gandhi had called Savarkar "son of soil", while her grandson was referring to him in a derogatory note. "They stole the Gandhi name for political gains. He should give up the name of Gandhi. You (Rahul Gandhi) are a political deserter," Patra alleged.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul for his Savarkar barb, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday termed him and his family members as "fake Gandhis". He also accused the Congress and other "so called secular parties" of trying to project the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a Hindu-Muslim issue with an intention to create unrest in the country. "Rahul Gandhi has said he was not Rahul Savarkar.. it is impossible for you to become Rahul Savarkar," Joshi said. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said, "as per convenience you enter into an understanding with anyone,

youcan become Rahul Uddhav Thackrey- we all know what all words you have used against him and what you have done now."

"You (Rahul) become whatever you want, but speaking against a patriot like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar shows the frustration of Congress... they are all nakli (fake) Gandhis-Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi- only they can speak such things about others," he added. Under fire from the BJP over his 'rape in India' remark, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will die but never apologise for speaking truth as he was a Gandhi and not a Savarkar, remarks that drew immediate disapproval from new-found ally Shiv Sena which said the Hindutva icon should not

be insulted.

Alleging the "so called secular parties" were trying to instigate violence in the country, Joshi clarified that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with stripping anyone of their citizenship, but about providing it. "Our neighboring Islamic countries, where religious persecutions are occurring against minorities- if they (minorities of those countries) come to India- this will

provide citizenship to them. Congress was indulging in evil tricks of playing it up as a Hindu-Muslim issue," he alleged.

CAA was not an Hindu-Muslim issue at all, but providing citizenship to those who are in this country without it for years together, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said. Claiming that people who came from Uganda, Bangladesh, and also Sri Lankan Tamils had earlier been granted citizenship, he saidif anyone from other countries apply, the government will look into it.

After the Narendra Modi led government came to power, 550 minority refugees were given citizenship, he said.

