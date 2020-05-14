Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: Legendary warrior's birthday celebrated today; lesser-known facts about Maratha kingdom's second ruler

Sambhaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary is celebrated across Maharashtra and other parts of India on 14 May. The eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, he was the second ruler of the Maratha Kingdom.

Born in the year 1657 to Shivaji and Saibai, he lost his mother at the tender age of two and was raised by his grandmother Jijabai.

It was Sambhaji who led the Maratha army in the victorious campaign of Kolwan in 1672 along with Peshwa Moropant Pingle.

Following Shivaji’s demise in 1680, Sambhaji was entangled in a bitter struggle for power with his half-brother Rajaram.

However, he ultimately gained the support of Maratha commander-in-chief Hambirrao Mohite and in January 1681 was officially crowned the ruler of the Marathas.

A short reign of nine years followed ending with his capture by Mughal forces in 1689.

While there are conflicting reports on what happened to Sambhaji after his capture, almost all of them say that Sambhaji was asked to surrender all his forts and treasures. However, the Maratha ruler refused to do so and was put to death.

Noted Historian YG Bhave in his book ‘From the Death of Shivaji to the Death of Aurangzeb: The Critical Years’ writing about Sambhaji, stated that his rule was quite inspiring for the Maratha spirit of resistance.

Following the death of Sambhaji, his younger half-brother Rajaram Chhatrapati assumed the throne.