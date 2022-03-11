Sambhaji Bhosale Death Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji's eldest son

On 11 March, 1689, Sambhaji Maharaj was killed by Aurangzeb after the brave Maratha king rejected to embrace Islam

Sambhaji Maharaj was the eldest son of great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was born on 14 May, 1657 in the fort of Purandar in Pune, Maharashtra and belonged to the Bhonsle clan. Right from his childhood days, Sambhaji Maharaj devoted his life to the country and Hindutva like his father.

On his death anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about the Maratha warrior king:

- Sambhaji Maharaj took interest in politics from a very young age. He later became an inspiration for the whole country.

- He lost his mother Sai Bhonsale when he was only two years old. Following which, he was brought up by Jijabai, his grandmother.

- The great warrior king, also known as Chhava and Shambhu Ji Raje, became the second ruler of the Maratha kingdom. He rightly acclaimed this position after the death of his father (Shivaji Maharaj) and mastered the art of Guerilla warfare.

- After the demise of his father, Sambhaji Maharaj faced several challenges which included the Mughals in the north, neighbouring powers such as the Siddis in Mysore and the Portuguese in Goa.

- Sambhaji Maharaj was a courageous king, who believed in a strong set of values. He led the Maratha army in 1672 for the first time in the battle of Kolwan. The war was between the Mughal and Maratha empires that resulted in the defeat of the Marathas.

- It was British origin historian Dennis Kincaid, who mentioned in his work that Sambhaji Maharaj was ordered by Aurangzeb to embrace Islam. Even after being subjected to severe torture, Sambhaji maintained his stand and refused to convert.

- His supreme sacrifice and tactics of winning wars made him a symbol of greatness for generations to come.