The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the results of the examination of classes 7, 10, and 12 on its website. Students can view the results using their registration number. The examination was conducted on 3 and 4 April by the board.

Students can follow these simple steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://samastha.in/index.php

Step 2: On the homepage, find the section ‘Exam Results’ and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Now click on the link ‘ENGLISH MEDIUM PUBLIC EXAMINATION - 2021 JANUARY - MARCH’

Step 4: When the new page loads, select your class and enter the registration number

Step 5: The Samastha Kerala public exam result will be displayed. Download it

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the results

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for a re-evaluation through the website. The application form and fee for re-evaluation should be paid online. Revised results will be declared after the board re-evaluates the paper of those students who apply for rechecking.

The Islamic Educational Board provides education to students from -2 to +2. It is led by Indian grand Mufthi Moulana Sheikh Aboobacker.

According to the website, more than 90 percent of the madrassas affiliated with the board operate for two hours before 9 am. Students are imparted spiritual and moral education in this duration and then go to government-recognised schools for general education.